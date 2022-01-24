Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 312.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,059 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Yandex worth $19,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Yandex by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,277 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,659,000 after buying an additional 1,016,758 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,298,000 after buying an additional 987,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,252,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yandex stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YNDX shares. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

