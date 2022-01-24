Ycash (YEC) Price Down 24% This Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $30,267.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00258557 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00077855 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00094064 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002600 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,042,900 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.