Ycash (YEC) Price Hits $0.20

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Ycash has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $22,808.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,040,462 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

