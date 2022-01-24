YENTEN (YTN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $153.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. YENTEN has a market cap of $91,311.36 and approximately $153.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,640.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.01 or 0.06648349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00299058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.79 or 0.00796339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00065458 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00401653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00249681 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

