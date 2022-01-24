Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.56

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 11801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Get Yext alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $967.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $118,280.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Yext by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Yext by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yext by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Yext by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Yext by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.