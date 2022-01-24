YGGDRASH Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded flat against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00042411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006049 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.