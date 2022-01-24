YIELD App Price Reaches $0.26 (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. YIELD App has a market cap of $36.40 million and $686,400.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YIELD App Profile

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 141,076,553 coins. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

