Yield Guild Games (YGG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.66 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $187.68 million and $45.66 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for $2.27 or 0.00006745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00048539 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,208.03 or 0.06574267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,506.73 or 0.99764285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,849,894 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

