York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Shares Down 5.1%

York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) shares were down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82.

About York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB)

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

