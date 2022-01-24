Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN) Insider Sells £211.44 in Stock

Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN) insider Barry Kenneth Hextall sold 1,762 shares of Yourgene Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total transaction of £211.44 ($288.50).
Shares of LON YGEN opened at GBX 11.90 ($0.16) on Monday. Yourgene Health Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 11.50 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 18 ($0.25). The company has a market capitalization of £86.13 million and a PE ratio of -8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.23.
