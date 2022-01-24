Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN) Insider Sells £211.44 in Stock

Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN) insider Barry Kenneth Hextall sold 1,762 shares of Yourgene Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total transaction of £211.44 ($288.50).

Shares of LON YGEN opened at GBX 11.90 ($0.16) on Monday. Yourgene Health Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 11.50 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 18 ($0.25). The company has a market capitalization of £86.13 million and a PE ratio of -8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.23.

About Yourgene Health

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene analysis techniques for prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) screening for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome and other genetic disorders.

