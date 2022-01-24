YVS.Finance (YVS) Reaches One Day Volume of $36,455.00

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 39% lower against the US dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $107,770.63 and $36,455.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00048242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,207.94 or 0.06590196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00057446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,352.96 or 0.99550782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006713 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,762 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

