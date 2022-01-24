Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.04 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will post sales of $267.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.81 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $224.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,680,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after buying an additional 319,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after buying an additional 172,930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,207,000 after buying an additional 55,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,379,000 after buying an additional 71,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $367.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $461.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $311.03 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 84.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

