Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.41). ChemoCentryx reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of CCXI stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.61. 2,401,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,143. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.77. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 12.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

