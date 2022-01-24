Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report $22.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.10 million and the lowest is $21.96 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $22.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $87.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $88.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $87.20 million, with estimates ranging from $85.80 million to $88.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $45.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

