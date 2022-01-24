Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. IMAX posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in IMAX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in IMAX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in IMAX by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in IMAX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,751. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $978.40 million, a PE ratio of -18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.60.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

