Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.30). Intersect ENT reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 151.36%. The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Intersect ENT by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Intersect ENT by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Intersect ENT by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 336,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 132,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

XENT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.20. 13,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,521. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $910.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

