Zacks: Analysts Anticipate James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will announce sales of $205.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.60 million to $214.90 million. James River Group posted sales of $194.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year sales of $779.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $797.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $879.55 million, with estimates ranging from $812.40 million to $946.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow James River Group.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

JRVR opened at $26.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.42. James River Group has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.48%.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 257.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 128.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 365.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.