Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.69 Million

Brokerages expect that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will report sales of $247.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $245.47 million. LendingClub reported sales of $75.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $804.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $801.86 million to $806.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. LendingClub’s revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $20.91 on Monday. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $115,408.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 183.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 2,857.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

