Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.41 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will post sales of $105.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.54 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $73.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $440.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.60 million to $456.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $438.56 million, with estimates ranging from $432.47 million to $449.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $517,849.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,549 shares of company stock worth $16,233,493. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after purchasing an additional 376,115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 103,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $64.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.89. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

