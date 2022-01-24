Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the lowest is $1.78 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $8.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.76.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $314.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

