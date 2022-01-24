Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Brokerages predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $876.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPR. Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

SPR stock opened at $44.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,395,000 after acquiring an additional 815,074 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

