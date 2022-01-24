Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will report $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

TME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. China Renaissance Securities cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $6.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.