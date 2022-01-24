Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will post $4.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.80 billion and the highest is $4.81 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $19.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $21.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,140 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after acquiring an additional 994,582 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after acquiring an additional 889,812 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $425,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,542 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

