Zacks: Analysts Expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share.

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.14.

CSL opened at $227.59 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $250.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.06. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

