Zacks: Analysts Expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to announce sales of $30.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.30 million and the highest is $30.78 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $33.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $126.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $127.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $123.54 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $125.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

CDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $468,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $24.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $330.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.89%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.