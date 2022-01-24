Zacks: Analysts Expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $414.72 Million

Brokerages expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to post sales of $414.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $408.78 million. Conn’s reported sales of $367.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Conn’s by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Conn’s by 3.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Conn’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Conn’s by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Conn’s by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CONN opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.48.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

