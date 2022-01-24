Zacks: Analysts Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will report sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.99 billion. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $769.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 119.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $6.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.76 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $117.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after buying an additional 651,530 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after buying an additional 565,326 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

