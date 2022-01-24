Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to Post $2.46 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.59. Eagle Materials reported earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $11.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on EXP shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Shares of EXP traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.93. 511,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.25. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $6,367,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.