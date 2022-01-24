Zacks: Analysts Expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) to Post $0.15 EPS

Equities analysts expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.24. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million.

SNPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Snap One in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

SNPO stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.57. 284,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,618. Snap One has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

