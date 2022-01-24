Zacks: Analysts Expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.39. Standex International reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SXI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of SXI stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.24. The stock had a trading volume of 51,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,266. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.71 and its 200-day moving average is $102.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International has a 1-year low of $80.26 and a 1-year high of $121.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

In other Standex International news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $2,418,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 9.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 106.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

