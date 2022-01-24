Zacks: Analysts Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

TNXP opened at $0.23 on Monday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $116.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6,469.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,097,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 5,020,193 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $94,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 288.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 83,536 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 389.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

