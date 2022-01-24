Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.66 Billion

Brokerages expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report sales of $14.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.83 billion and the lowest is $14.47 billion. Accenture posted sales of $12.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $59.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.59 billion to $60.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $65.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.31 billion to $68.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,406 shares of company stock worth $7,923,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Accenture by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $335.63 on Monday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

