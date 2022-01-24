Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.24. Baker Hughes reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103,110 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,386.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

