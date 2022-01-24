Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to Post $2.94 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to report $2.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54. Customers Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

NYSE:CUBI traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,436. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Customers Bancorp news, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $118,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $232,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 62.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,580,000 after purchasing an additional 51,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

