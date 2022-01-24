Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.40 Million

Analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce $74.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.28 million and the lowest is $70.00 million. First Foundation posted sales of $63.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $302.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $307.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $371.12 million, with estimates ranging from $358.00 million to $387.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFWM. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in First Foundation in the third quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

