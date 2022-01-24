Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to Announce $2.47 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will report earnings of $2.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the highest is $2.56. Ryder System posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 197.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,024. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

