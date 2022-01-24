Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $612.37 Million

Analysts expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to report $612.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $635.73 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $548.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SGRY. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,834 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $7,104,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $42.09 on Monday. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

