Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.27. Viper Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNOM. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,324,000 after buying an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 331,032 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,462,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 289,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after buying an additional 267,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNOM stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 38,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.06 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.