Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, CIO Greg E. Handler purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 85,741 shares of company stock valued at $186,560 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMC opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.08. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 864.63, a current ratio of 864.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

