Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will report $191.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.80 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $75.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $603.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $584.40 million to $619.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $877.62 million, with estimates ranging from $808.50 million to $995.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $172.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.98 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

XHR stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.58. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $17,945,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $9,756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after purchasing an additional 536,073 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 69.2% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 516,036 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 349,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.