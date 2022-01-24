Zacks: Brokerages Expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.06. Charah Solutions posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charah Solutions.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 115.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRA stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.19. 82,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,241. The stock has a market cap of $173.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.33. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

