Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) to report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kiromic BioPharma’s earnings. Kiromic BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kiromic BioPharma.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $31,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 218.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 32.0% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

KRBP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.07. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,686. Kiromic BioPharma has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $16.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

