Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Post $1.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to post $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Oxford Industries posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 938.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $7.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

OXM traded up $3.18 on Monday, reaching $91.23. 174,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,860. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after buying an additional 649,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 500.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after acquiring an additional 261,511 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 654.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,996,000 after buying an additional 201,974 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,008,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,734,000 after acquiring an additional 84,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

