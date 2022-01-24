Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to announce ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Quanterix reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 122.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quanterix.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. The business had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ QTRX traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.45. 407,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,561. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $149,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $488,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,737 shares of company stock worth $1,318,930 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,004,000 after buying an additional 308,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,413,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,417 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Quanterix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,472,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Quanterix by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after purchasing an additional 264,299 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.