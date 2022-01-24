Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €101.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €101.00 ($114.77) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 50.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ZAL. Barclays set a €104.00 ($118.18) target price on Zalando in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($114.77) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €104.67 ($118.94).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €67.16 ($76.32) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €84.07. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($56.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

