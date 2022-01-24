Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €101.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €101.00 ($114.77) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($109.09) price target on Zalando in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) price target on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €104.67 ($118.94).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €67.16 ($76.32) on Monday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($56.66). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €73.12 and a 200-day moving average of €84.07.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.