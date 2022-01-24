Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.83

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.83 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 69581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZLNDY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zalando SE will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

