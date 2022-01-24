ZB Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.42 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, ZB Token has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000496 BTC on major exchanges. ZB Token has a market cap of $83.70 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00042456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006100 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

