ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0901 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $836,413.31 and $4,486.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0901 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00257818 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00076982 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00092490 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001934 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

