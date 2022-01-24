Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.93

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $818.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 371.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

